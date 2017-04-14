Doddridge County's Plaugher Signs with Davis & Elkins - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Doddridge County's Plaugher Signs with Davis & Elkins

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
WEST UNION -

Bulldogs track standout Rosa Plaugher will continue her athletic career at the Division II level.

Plaugher signed a letter of intent Thursday with Davis & Elkins. The sprinter says she's open to trying any event.

“They’ll probably just try me in different sprinting events to see where I fit, to help best make the team better," Plaugher said. 

Plaugher adds she wants to specialize in hurdles. 

