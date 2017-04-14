Offense Shines in FSU Spring Game

In the annual Maroon & White game at Fairmont State, the offense rolled to a 44-17 victory over the defense. Head coach Jason Woodman, who will enter his fifth season as Falcons' head coach, said the scrimmage capped a productive spring.

“We haven’t earned anything this year yet, so our guys have been pretty focused all spring," said Woodman. "I think we made some strides offensively with a lot of guys being gone. Defensively, we’ve been solid, and most importantly, we got through the spring with no major injuries, so that’s a plus.”

The Falcons won a program-best 10 games last season and appeared in the NCAA football playoffs for the first time.

More Division II spring games are coming up next week. West Virginia Wesleyan plays its scrimmage April 21 at 6 p.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur. Alderson Broaddus will scrimmage April 21 at 7 p.m. Then April 22, Glenville State will hold its spring game.