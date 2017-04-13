McFly Outdoors Dinner and Auction Supports WVU Rifle Team

The first McFly Outdoors Dinner and Auction brought together two organizations that work to promote outdoor education.

The Stonewall State Park Foundation says they are honored to partner with the West Virginia University Rifle Team.

"We wanted to partner with them. They are such a great asset in our state. A lot of pride comes from that organization. So, we saw this event as a way to benefit them and their future endeavors," said Samantha Norris, Community Outreach Director for Stonewall Resort.

A large portion of the funds raised at the event will go towards a new project announced by the WVU Rifle Team Coach. This will be bidding to host the NCAA Championships from 2019 onward. The project will require the purchase of a mobile range.

The WVU Rifle team has had an extremely successful year and are renowned for being one of the best rifle teams at the collegiate level in the nation.

"You know, not only winning the team championship, we had two different freshman winning individual titles at NCAA's for both air rifle and small bore. But you know, on top of that we had numerous All-American awards, numerous academic awards too," said John Hammond, WVU Rifle Team Coach.



A dinner for a rifle team wouldn't be complete without a live auction featuring a selection of rifles and guns.

"The rifle team has a special place throughout the state, with the fans and the people of West Virginia. So, to be able to bring some of the team members and our staff down here, just to meet people and say hi, and be able to show our appreciation for what everyone does, makes it a really special evening," said Hammond.