Harrison County BOE Donates Building

The Harrison County Board of Education has announced the donation of the Kelly Miller Building to the Black Heritage Festival Foundation.

The building was previously used to house the board's central office staff.

The donation of the building was made possible through the help of Dominion Resources. Dominion Resources donated the former Dominion Transmission, Inc. headquarters located at 445 West Main Street in Clarksburg to the Harrison County Board of Education in Feb.

The board plans to move to the newly donated building on West Main Street.

Board of Education President, Gary Hamrick commented, “I am extremely pleased that this building with such historical significance, can be returned to a group that will honor its past. We look forward to seeing what is in store for the future of a building that has served the county so well. It is our hope that it will continue to serve the entire community.”

Harrison County Board of Education said they are thankful for what Dominion has done for them and the community, and they are happy to be able to “pay it forward”.

The Board will meet April 18, 2017 at 5:15 p.m. and the public is invited to attend the formal announcement.