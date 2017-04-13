Active Shooter Training Course Teaches How to Make Snap Decisions

Several law enforcement agencies gathered in Barbour County at Philippi Middle School to join a two-day intensive training session.

Officers, agents, and troopers participated in active shooter rapid response training.

Four instructors, including Chief Jeff Walters of the Philippi City Police Department, completed the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) to better prepare area law enforcement on scenarios ranging from hostage situations to school shooters.

“Officers were trained to, in a situation where there was an active shooter inside of a building or any kind of incident like that, to just set a perimeter and wait for SWAT, and SWAT sometimes, you know, can take up to an hour to get on scene. Well a lot of carnage can happen in that one hour; a lot of carnage can happen in just a few minutes,” said Chief Walters. “Your first responders or your patrol officers are the ones on any incident that’s going to be there first.”

As first responders, law enforcement agencies have to attempt to de-escalate the incident and waiting is just not an option. Many times the emergency situation can happen in minutes and making snap decisions can affect the lives of everyone involved.

Deputy Dale Carter of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department was happy to go through the training and has participated several times before.

“I think it’s important because you can never understand what is actually going to happen,” said Deputy Carter. “You can practice, but you never really can get what’s actually going to happen down.”

I participated in one scenario and froze. Law enforcement is trained not only on how to react in an emergency situation but also on how to protect people like me. Fear takes over and knowing what to do can determine whether you live or die.

The scenarios show law enforcement several eventualities but real life situations can change in an instant.