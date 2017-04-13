WVU Nursing Student Presents Capstone on Diabetes

West Virginia University Nursing Student, Haley Tucker, presented her Capstone Thursday at The Market Place in Philippi.

Tucker’s hour-long presentation offered information on how to deal with lifestyle changes associated with diabetes.

“Diabetes isn’t something you can go home and not take care of; it’s something that you have to work at and manage,” said Tucker. “I think that some people just think that “oh I can go home and take this pill,” but really it’s a lifestyle change and I would really like to see less complication in the community from that.”

Tucker has spent the spring semester interning at the Barbour County Health Department and has seen first had the effect diabetes has on the community.

She taught the community to know the information is available and educating yourself is part of the healing process.