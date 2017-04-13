My Little Cupcake Hosts Easter Egg Event - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

My Little Cupcake Hosts Easter Egg Event

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
Connect

Kids of all ages enjoyed a fun day of painting Easter eggs and eating cupcakes at My Little Cupcake in Clarksburg.

For $4, kids got to paint two wooden eggs and snack on a sweet treat.

Kids painted the eggs with their family and friends.

My Little Cupcake said it received steady traffic all day for the event.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.