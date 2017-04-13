My Little Cupcake Hosts Easter Egg Event

Kids of all ages enjoyed a fun day of painting Easter eggs and eating cupcakes at My Little Cupcake in Clarksburg.
For $4, kids got to paint two wooden eggs and snack on a sweet treat.
Kids painted the eggs with their family and friends.
My Little Cupcake said it received steady traffic all day for the event.
Clarksburg Studio
