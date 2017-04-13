Autism Easter Egg Hunt Provides Kids A New Experience

April is Autism Awareness Month, and one school in our area hosted an Easter event catered to kids with autism and special needs.

The West Virginia Junior College hosted the Easter egg hunt for kids with autism because they said they wanted to provide a hunt in a low sensory environment.

They said they created an environment different than the more crowded mall scene where people wait in long lines to see the Easter bunny.

The junior college hosted an egg hunt, egg coloring, and basket giveaway.

"It is Autism Awareness Month here in April, so we wanted to give them an opportunity to have a low-sensory environment experience so that they didn't have the stress of going to the mall and being around so many children."

All of the Easter egg baskets contained a soft toy and candy.