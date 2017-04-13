Mountaineer Food Bank Gives Away Thousands of Pounds of Food in Clarksburg

A parking lot in downtown Clarksburg was filled on Thursday afternoon, but rather than cars, it was filled with food.

The Mountaineer Food Bank provides more than 13,000 pounds of fresh food, everything from cabbage to bags of onions and even carrots. It's these fresh foods that Harrison County resident Crystal said she keeps coming back because her family desperately needs them.

"I live in the country and its hard for me to get into town very easily early of a day so my husband gave me a ride into town this morning. I got here about 7 a.m. this morning. It helps to supplement what I have for my family already," said Crystal Butcher, food recipient.

The thousands of pounds of food that the Mountaineer Food Bank distributed Thursday consisted of grapes, bags of potatoes, and more fresh foods because volunteers say those are hard to find.

"Mostly for the downtown area, we get a lot of walkers. If you notice in your downtown area your resources are dried up. The cost of these items have gone up in the grocery stores and we are also promoting good nutrition healthy nutrition as well," said Tambra, Mountaineer Food Bank volunteer.

The fresh foods were in place for more than 200 people to take home, by the basket, and volunteers like Jim said the experience gives food new meaning.

"Oh, very rewarding. Just look around at all these people we are going to help and all the items we are going to give out. Harrison County has been designated as a red zone which indicates that there is a high poverty level and distribution of food like this is needed," said Jim Hileman, Clarksburg Baptist Church volunteer.

People standing in line said they agree that there is something special about how good the grapes taste.

The Mountaineer Food Bank will hold its next mobile food pantry later this summer.