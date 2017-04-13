2 Clarksburg Men Arrested After Incident in Doddridge County

Two Clarksburg men were arrested Wednesday in Doddridge County after deputies said they found them taking items from a home.

Randal Swiger, 31, and Joseph Coger, 31, were allegedly driving a U-Haul box truck that got stuck in the mud in front of a home on Mastons Road. When deputies arrived, Coger and Swiger told deputies the homeowner was in jail, and that they were helping him remove valuable items from the home so they wouldn't be stolen.

After further investigation, deputies found that the back door of the home had been broken into, the garage door was open on the adjacent apartment, and the side door was standing open. After calling the owners of the home, deputies were confirmed that each room had been searched through because of items on the floor.

The owners said that the boxed items in the U-Haul truck came from their home and said Coger and Swiger did not have permission to be there.

Deputies found a blue pill bottle in the vehicle with individually packaged black tar heroin, according to court documents. They also found scales and needles.

Coger and Swiger are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and burglary.