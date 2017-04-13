Man Attempts to Walk Across America

One man is on a mission to walk across America.

The 'Brad Treks America' project is about Brad Marro and his crew traveling across America by the Great American Trails.

Brad Marro picks up other people along the way who want to join his mission.

He said his mission is to travel all the Great American Trails and to help spread the word about their importance.

"Right now we are hiking the American Discovery Trail. I've got a couple people that I met up with for a short period, but I personally came out of New York and took some time off to discover the American Discovery Trail as it were," said Marro.

Marro said West Virginia has been the friendliest state so far.

To follow Marro and his crew, check out their Facebook page and website.