2 18-Year-Old Individuals Arrested in Elkins After Police Find Drugs

A man and woman were arrested in Elkins after police said they found them with drugs, paraphernalia, and cash.

Cassie Poland, 18, of Fairmont, and Austin Robinson, 18, of Belington, were allegedly sitting in a car parked on Park Street when Elkins Police noticed that Robinson, whom they knew did not have a valid operator's license, was in the driver's seat. Police then found that the vehicle was stolen.

Police later conducted a traffic stop in the Subway parking lot on Randolph Avenue. They conducted a pat-down search of the pair, which revealed that Poland had a bag containing a white, crystal-like substance and $3,700, and that Robinson had $100, police said.

Police then obtained permission from Robinson to search the car. While searching the vehicle, police found three guns, one of which was stolen, and approximately 100 syringes. They also found ten $50 bills with the same serial number, which led police to believe the money was counterfeit, three smoking devices, a scale with white residue on it, and a large amount of ammunition.

Poland is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Robinson is charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property. Both of them are in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.