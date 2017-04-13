Small Businesses Expand Their Reach Through DyNet Conference

Companies in West Virginia had the chance to expand their reach on Thursday at DyNet or dynamic networking for small business.

The day-long event included seminar topics like money management, veteran-owned businesses and how to work with the FBI.

DyNet allows small business owners to network with others like them as well as large corporations and contractors.

"I'm hoping that the word gets around and we get even more participation next year which, in turn, will benefit the new small businesses coming up, the ones that are already there, primes and agencies finding subcontractors that they need," said Roya Maher, Northern WV NCMA president.

The small business administration partnered with DyNet for this event.