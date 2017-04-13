Easter Bunny Visits Children at Ruby Memorial Hospital

Children at Ruby Memorial Hospital had a very special visitor who arrived in style.

HealthNet crews flew in the Easter Bunny. She made her way to the pediatric unit to spend time with patients and their families.

The Easter Bunny even played a few games of air hockey.

The Marion County Rescue Squad helped coordinate the visit.

"We know it's very hard for families, especially children, to be in the hospital during any type of holiday so anything we can do to come up here, visit, kind of make their stay a little easier, make sure the kids are still in good spirits while they're here, we always try to get up here and visit with them," said Marion County Rescue Squad EMT Donna Satterfield.

Rescue squad members also brought superheros to visit with children.