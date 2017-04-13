Fairmont Man Allegedly Beats, Sexually Assaults Young Girl

UPDATE (4/21/17 11:30 a.m.):

The attorney representing Barry Andrews requested to withdraw from his case before his preliminary hearing on Friday. He then waived the hearing at her recommendation.

A new preliminary hearing for all charges will be rescheduled.

UPDATE (4/14/17 at 10 p.m.):

Barry Andrews has been charged with two additional charges.

According to Fairmont Police, Andrews forcibly took a 10-year-old-girl into a building and prevented her from leaving while he threw her to the floor, struck her and forced her to have sex with him.

Andrews is charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault.

A Fairmont man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl.

Barry Andrews, 52, had sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, according to Fairmont Police. Police said that Andrews attacked the girl on Tuesday by slamming her to the floor and dragging her around by her hair, which caused wounds, prior to having sexual contact with her.

Police charged Andrews after seeing video surveillance of the attack, along with having the victim's statements.

The attack occurred at 117 Fairmont Avenue, police said.

Andrews is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and assault during the commission of a felony. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.