Bridgeport Man Arrested After Police Find Him Asleep With Drugs in Car

A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday morning in Morgantown on drug charges.

Jon Skidmore, 33, was allegedly asleep in a vehicle in the Sabraton area when officers found him in a parking lot, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

When officers approached the car, they saw digital scales on the floorboard. When they attempted to wake Skidmore to check his physical condition, a container holding cocaine fell off of his lap, police said.

Skidmore was highly intoxicated, police said, so he was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A follow-up investigation led to the recovery of heroin, methamphetamine and $960 in cash.

Skimore is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.