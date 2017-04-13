Tractor Trailer Rolls Over Guardrail in I-79 Construction Zone in Harrison County

UPDATE (4/13/17 at 3 p.m.):

A Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a tractor trailer Thursday on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

Officials on scene said that the tractor trailer was stopped due to construction and that the pickup truck struck the tractor trailer in the rear. The tractor trailer, then, rolled over the guardrail.

There is no word on which driver was transported to the hospital.

ORIGINAL:

A tractor trailer rolled over the guardrail Thursday on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

A two-vehicle accident involving the tractor trailer and a pickup truck occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes, near mile marker 113, according to Harrison County 911 officials. The tractor trailer rolled over the guardrail, officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The accident occurred in a construction zone, so traffic is heavily affected, officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department will investigate the incident. The Lost Creek and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Departments, along with Anmoore EMS, also responded to the scene.