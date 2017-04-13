DMV Kiosk Allows Customers to 'Skip the Line'

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles and Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce officially cut the ribbon on the newest self-serve kiosk on Thursday morning.

The DMV Kiosk is located inside the Star City Sheetz at 3522 Monongahela Boulevard.

It allows customers to easily renew driver’s licenses and instantly print vehicle registration renewal decals and cards. A few residents were waiting to try it out as soon as the ribbon was cut.

This is the third kiosk in the state with locations in Beckley and Kanawha City.

DMV Commissioner Pat Reed says there are more locations to come to encourage more people to “Skip the Line” for quick service.

For more information, visit the DMV website at www.dmv.wv.gov or call their toll-free number 1-800-642-9066.