Fire Chief Makes History

HUNTINGTON- History is made Wednesday night as Jan Rader is sworn in as West Virginia's first professional female Fire Chief. Rader has served with the Huntington Fire Department for more than 22-years. The Ironton, Ohio native was named interim Chief several months ago when her predecessor retired. She's been described as a hard worker and role model, Rader was sworn-in before family, friends and supporters.



While Rader becomes the first professional female fire chief, several women throughout the state serve as volunteer fire chiefs according to The Herald-Dispatch.



"Jan, somebody that I know and feel so proud about to be able to break that glass ceiling. And for those little girls to be able to look up to her and say 'I can do this'. To see the first person able to do that and for it to be Jan- so deserving of the position," Capt. Cindy Murphy of the Clarksburg Fire Department said.

"There's a lot to do and I hope to keep up the energy to do that. But we've had a financial crisis and we're going to successfully maneuver through that. We're going to hopefully get more firefighters hired and hopefully keep up the professionalism that the citizens have come to expect," Chief Jan Rader said.

Chief Rader has already been working with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams to tackle the city's drug epidemic.

She is also a registered nurse.