Water Truck Accident Closes Portion of Route 50 in Ritchie County

A water truck accident has closed a portion of Route 50 in Ritchie County for an unknown period of time.

The accident occurred Wednesday night, about three miles west of the Ellenboro exit, near mile marker 34, according to Doddridge/Ritchie County 911 officials. The water truck was heading west when it hit a guardrail. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance, officials said.

Route 50, in both directions, will be closed for the rest of the day Thursday, officials said. The road could be closed for a few days, according to 911 officials.

Traffic is being rerouted across Route 16 to Glendale Road, officials said.

The Ritchie County Sheriff's Department will handle the accident. Ellenboro, Pennsboro, and Harrisville Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, assisted deputies on scene.

