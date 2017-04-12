Local Families Get Healthy Eating Tips

Feeding a family can be expensive, especially if you want to focus on healthy foods.

Wednesday evening the Family Festival at the Museum, put on by WIC, Head Start and Early Head Start, gave families tips and tricks on how to incorporate healthy eating habits.

The program included a live cooking demonstration and each family left with a cookbook.

"Early Head Start and Head Start really emphasize healthy nutrition and so we like to partner with WIC because they provide that information to them. So it's always exciting when our families can participate in those fun , nutritional activities with WIC," said Beth Nair, community liaison for Early Head Start and Head Start.

The event was held at Spark Imagination and Science Center.