Robotics Team Emphasizes Community Connection

M.A.R.S, Mountaineer Area Robotics, is a Morgantown-based robotics team comprised of area high school students.

Autumn Baker, vice president of non-technical relations, said while they program, build and compete with robots, the team is about a lot more than just robotics.

"However there's a huge part of our team that has nothing to do with the robot. Where we're simply working on expanding opportunities for children in West Virginia to become engaged in S.T.E.M educational programs," Baker said.

The team is preparing for the world competition where they hope to win the Chairman's Award. The prestigious honor is given out based on a number of criteria, all circling around which team best reaches out to their local community through STEM, science, technology, engineering, math, related activities.

"We think that working on robots and working on problems together is an important way for kids to realize that they can solve all kinds of problems," said Tricia Vos, outreach and public relations mentor.

During their outreach activities, M.A.R.S team members often visit local elementary and middle schools where they lead younger kids in the creation of robots.

But the younger students aren't the only ones that benefit from these programs.

"So it's really a two-way street. We're doing some things for younger kids. But what we're getting out of it is this feeling that we can do anything," Vos said. "And that has been incredible to see."

And their efforts are making a difference, 10 years ago when MARS first started there were only 20 robotics teams in the entire state of West Virginia.

"Here in Monongalia County we have more students participating in youth robotics programs than we do in football. So we feel like we've really been able to get out there and get students to see what they're capable of, how exciting science and technology and robots can be and realize their full potential," Baker said.

To learn more about Mars or a youth robotics program near you, visit the M.A.R.S website, here.