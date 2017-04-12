Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Recognize Area Super Heroes in Business

Randolph County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner with a hero theme on Wednesday night. 12 different awards were given to various community members for their contributions to community.

The chamber said it likes to recognize educators as well as business leaders to ensure sure that the chamber is giving back to the community. According to the chamber, businesses are the economic driver in the community and it needs businesses to provide the jobs that support families. A local batman was in attendance and said his job to share that people can bloom where ever they’re planted in life.

“The resources that companies can do to pull together you can change the world with those kind of resources if businesses start tying in and stop competing so much. If they started tying in what kind of changes could we make,” said John "Batman" Buckland, Heroes for Hire.

The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce provides support to its area businesses so they can reach out for assistance, advice, and networking.

“Without the businesses in your community your community will soon die, so I feel like its important to be a supporter of the chamber as well as to provide that continuity and provide support to those businesses,” said Reta Griffith, 2016 President of the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the recipients who received the award for their distinct work in the Randolph County area.

-Sue Pifer, Tom Williams Award of Distinction

-Melodee Price, Citizen of the Year

-Big Timber Brewing, Business of the Year

-Kenny George, Professional Service Award

- Elkins, Physical Therapy, Health/Medical Service Award

-Generation Randolph, Above & Beyond Community Service Award

-Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center, Non-Profit of the Year

-Patrick Darlington, Business Man of the Year

-Elizabeth Bowers, Business Woman of the Year

-Scott Biola, Educator of the Year

-Chrissy Hall, Young Leader of the Year

-Mike Bell, Chamber Member of the Year