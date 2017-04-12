3 Lady Huskies Sign LOIs

Three athletes from North Marion announced Wednesday that they'll continue their playing careers in college.

Huskies basketball standout Presley Tuttle is staying local, and will play for Steve McDonald at Fairmont State.

“I’ve been going to his camps, Coach Mac’s camps, for a while," said Tuttle. "I’ve always attended those, and I like watching the girls play and feel like I could fit into their program.”

Tuttle's teammate on the hardwood, Brittany Sanders, is heading north of the Mason-Dixon Line to play at Division III Waynesburg. Sanders says she likes the campus and coaching staff there, and will major in nursing.

Former tennis state qualifier Erin Ramsey also signed a letter of intent with Alderson Broaddus. Ramsey wants to qualify for states one last time this spring before she heads to Philippi.

“I’ve went there about three times now and love the campus," said Ramsey. "Love the coach, love the atmosphere, so it was just the perfect place for me to spend my next four years.”