Honda Athlete Of The Week: Preston's Ethan Haskiell

Our latest Honda Athlete of the week takes us to Preston High School, to meet freshman Ethan Haskiell.

Haskiell is unique amongst most baseball players, for he only has one hand. But Haskiell doesn't see himself different from the other players. If anything, this difference makes him work harder at perfecting his craft.

"I don't want people to think of me, 'he's got one hand,'" said Haskiell. "That's not what i want. I want people to see that I am a good player."



Normally, Knights baseball coach Glen McNew is the one doing the coaching, but in this case, Haskiell shows coach how he needs to be taught.

"This is a really unique situation for a coach and its cool, is that all the other kids you know how to teach them, you need to show me how to do things," said McNew.