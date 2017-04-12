Harrison County Commission Issues Special Proclamations

The Harrison County Commission formally made the month of April Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Community leaders gathered in recognition of the special day and said that it’s the collective effort of many groups that makes their work effective.

"We know that when we work together as a team to help a victim feel secure and safe and trusting of the system, they stick with the system and then hopefully that means more arrests and prosecutions which is really all of our goals," said Andrianne Nichols of the Sexual Assault Response Team.

The team to fight cases of sexual assault and child abuse includes the West Virginia State Police. Activists with child abuse prevention say that the state police is more than just a resource for them since the state police now handles all cases of child abuse in the home.

"Recently there was a change in state protocol where any case where a child is alleged to be maltreated, its now routed to the state police and then they sort through those cases," said Jayme Landacre of the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Leaders with both the sexual assault response team and child abuse prevention said they agree that the presence of law enforcement allows them to create more successful outcomes in the fight against abuse.