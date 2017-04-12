FSU Students Take First Place in Regional Concrete Canoe Competition

Fairmont State University students have tied a national record of 14 years for making concrete float.



FSU's "American Society of Civil Engineers" student chapter recently took first place in the Regional Concrete Canoe Competition.

20 students designed and built the nearly 20 foot long canoe.

The competition includes submerging the canoe under water to make sure it resurfaces and racing it.

Assistant professor Tabitha Lafferre said, "instead of using typical gravel and sand that you would see in a concrete mix out on a construction site, they use aggregates that are actually lighter than water. For instance, they use hollow glass spheres this year they used poly pellets which are plastic beads and these aggregates are what essentially makes the mix float."



The students will take their canoe nicknamed 'Mountain Mama' to the national competition later this year in Colorado.