Pruntytown Correctional Center Faces Issues With Drugs

A correctional facility is facing problems with drugs coming inside with inmates.

"It's horrendous. We have a terrible drug problem in this county," said John Bord, Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney.

That problem is extending into a place where drugs should be kept out.

"Pruntytown is wide open. It's a very minimum security facility. There's a major road running right through it," Bord said.

Pruntytown Correctional Center is located on Route 119, just off of Route 50, where cars and trucks drive through daily. Bord said in February that 35 inmates overdosed at the center. Earlier this week, eight people were indicted on drug-related charges, that being Pruntytown.

"Can we totally eliminate it? Probably not. There's always going to be a way someone is going to get something in. But to have that many overdoses in a short period of time, they definitely had a problem out there," Bord said.

Bord said it is happening through things like mail sent in on stationary laced with suboxone strips. Work crews from the center were also finding ways to get drugs.

"People may have been on work details picking up substances alongside the road that have been dropped off, people coming in to see inmates. We have several of that, people coming in to see inmates trying to smuggle drugs in to Pruntytown," Bord said.

Bord said that work crews have been temporarily eliminated because of these issues. More cameras and fencing are also being added to beef up security. In addition, representatives from the Division of Corrections recently met with local officials about implementing its new inmate mail regulations at Pruntytown. The new regulations require all mail, except photos, to be photocopied and the original is shredded.

DOC officials said this will help cut down on the number of drugs coming in to its facilities.