Marion County Holds 6th Annual Stream Clean-Up Day

Volunteers are doing their part to 'Make It Shine' in Marion County.



The sixth annual Stream Clean-Up day took place at the Hickman Run drainage base off of Morgantown Avenue.

It's part of the 2017 Make It Shine program and the National MS4 Stormwater Management program which aims to create public outreach and education on clean communities.

It also helps to maintain the amount of debris going from smaller streams into large waterways.

"The whole initiative is to make certain that we are protecting the environment, we're talking about green infrastructure and protecting the aquatic life and all of that is trying to keep the debris out of the stream and that's what we do every year," said David Sago, Fairmont utility manager.



Fairmont State students, Fairmont Utility Stormwater and Public Works employees participated in the clean up.