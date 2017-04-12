Disaster Preparedness Workshop Educates Tucker County

Representatives from the National Park Service, the WV Office of Emergency Services, and the Tucker County Historic Landmark Commission visited Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center to educate the community on how best to deal with natural disasters, before and after they occur.

Susan Pierce of the WV State Historic Preservation Office spoke on behalf of the representatives present.

“Part of that process involved engaging the public and learning what they care about and what they need to do after a flood or a tornado impacts their historic resources, who they can work with to protect that resource,” said Pierce. “It isn’t necessarily destroyed because it’s been damaged by a disaster event.”

The Disaster Preparedness Workshop touched on issues concerning what organization to reach out to and who to work with when dealing with disaster relief.

The workshop will be available to attend Thursday at Jackson’s Mill in Weston and Friday at Beckley City Hall. For more information on disaster preparation, visit the websites for West Virginia Division of Culture and History, the National Park Service, and the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.