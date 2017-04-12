Batman Names Randolph County Boy a Local Hero

Batman visited Randolph County and stopped by George Ward Elementary School in Mill Creek to surprise Grayson Gragg, a first-grade student. Students lined up outside with signs and cheers to welcome Batman to the school and the community.

When Grayson was four years old a doctor had determined he showed signs of scoliosis and referred him to a specialist. After an MRI, doctors determined Grayson had chiari malformation, a condition which brain tissue extends into the spinal cord, and an additional syrinx, a fluid-filled cavity, in his spine. After three major brain surgeries, Grayson is a fun-loving kid who was recognized as a hero.

“I know that if I had a child going through that I would appreciate this too and wouldn’t it be nice if the rest of the world thought that way, come out of our own little box and think about other people for a second," said Batman. "I just want to give him a moment that’s going to motivate and inspire and teach the rest of the community, teach the world, what it means to be an overcomer.

Grayson was chosen to ride in the Batmobile and have ice cream with Batman and West Virginia State Troopers. Batman will be making a final stop at the Phil Gainer Community Center as a special guest for Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner Wednesday evening.