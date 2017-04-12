Mining and Reclamation Efforts Presented at Morgantown Conference

One of the largest mining and reclamation conferences in the United States was held in Morgantown this week.

“We’re all interested in returning the land after it’s mined to its highest and best use,” said Ben Faulkner, with Civil and Environmental Consultants.

That common goal that brought together over 400 people from around for a joint conference of the West Virginia Mine Drainage Task Force, American Society for Mining and Reclamation and the Appalachian Regional Reforestation Initiative.

“Everyone’s looking for different things from a mine,” Faulkner continued. “Obviously those who uh seek employment at the mine are looking for sustainability and an opportunity for a long and healthy career. The land owner wants to return the land to productive use. Of course everyone who drinks water, that would be all of us, are interested in preserving the water uses from mine lands.”

The week-long event featured exhibits and presentations highlighting subjects important to reclamation, like water quality and treatment.

“I live and work in Wyoming, a much different environment, semi-arid climate,” said Pete Stahl, Professor of Soil Science at the University of Wyoming and President of the American Society of Mining and Reclamation. “We don’t have the same water issues associated with mining that you have in West Virginia, so I learned a lot about how you’re treating those water issues here.”

Several students also showed findings from their work with forestry, water and reclamation.

“It was just a greenhouse experiment and we were looking at growth of different under story plant species and different reclamation soils and fertilizer,” said Jennifer Buss, a student at the University of Alberta, Canada.

The conference also allowed for hands-on exploration with workshops. Attendees could also participate in field trips to several sites including the Longview Power Plant and Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania to hear about its reforestation and plant trees.

“West Virginia’s done a very good job through their active mining program. Probably about 80-85 percent of their permits are going back to forest land,” said Scott Eggerud, a forester with the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. “Our whole goal is just to restore native cover types. Just to put it back the way it was before we mined.”

The mining and restoration conference wraps up on Thursday afternoon.