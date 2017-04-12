Restaurant Road Trip: Demus Italian Specialty Foods

'Tis the season for fair and festivals, and you'll be seeing this week's stop on the Restaurant Road Trip at plenty of them this summer!

Many say the best hoagies in Harrison County can be found at the Demus Italian Specialty Foods truck parked just off Interstate 79. Joe Demus bought the food truck just a few years ago, but his family history of making sausage and peppers goes back many years prior.

"My father had started it long ago at the Italian Festival, and I just wanted to take it to a different level," said Demus.

His customer base exceeds far beyond Clarksburg and Bridgeport. Demus spends the majority of his time parked outside of the Exxon station off Exit 125. but on the weekends, it's all about taking the food to the people.

"All the festivals are all pretty good. You get every type of clientele from all over - Canada. It's been fantastic so far," said Demus.

Prices range from $5 to $10. Demus keeps his menu simple but still full of flavor.

"Our main hoagies have been the Italian sausage - that's what my dad is known for - and the steak hoagie," said Demus. "Now I've put on a Sloppy Joe and a Giovanni."

"They're meaty. There's plenty of fixins. They're big, not chintzy at all. They're full of stuff. They're overflowing," said Tim Burkholder of Shinnston.

"It's hard to even eat the whole thing. You can eat half of it, but man, you'll stuff yourself if you try to eat the whole thing," said Burkholder.

Demus even sells his peppers by the jar.

"Mixed peppers. Love the mixed with the sweet peppers and the hot peppers - both of them," said Burkholder.

Even though Demus is open for business all year 'round, you never know where you might see him next!

"Everybody keeps asking me, 'Where are you going to put another trailer and leave this one here?' That's what I always hear," said Demus. "Maybe. You just never know."

Demus is open Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.