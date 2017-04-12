Preston County Deputy's Cruiser Severely Damaged in I-68 Accident

A Preston County Sheriff's Department vehicle was severely damaged in a crash on Interstate 68 early Wednesday morning.

Deputy W.T. McNair of the Preston County Sheriff's Department and the Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a disabled tractor trailer that was leaking fuel at the 22.5 mile marker of Interstate 68 westbound in Bruceton Mills, according to West Virginia State Police.

A tractor trailer traveling west, driven by Willis Day, Jr., 31, of Annapolis, Md., failed to merge into the passing lane and crashed into McNair's cruiser, which then struck the fire truck on scene, police said. Both vehicles were parked along the interstate. The crash happened at approximately 5 a.m.

Neither the deputy's cruiser nor the fire truck were occupied at the time of the crash, and no one was injured, police said.

Day was cited for failure to merge while approaching an emergency vehicle, which is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or confinement in the county or regional jail for not more than 60 days.

Due to the property damage sustained in the crash, Day's license will be suspended for 90 days, police said.