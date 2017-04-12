12 Sports Scores: April 11, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Braxton Co. 1
Notre Dame 0
SUSPENDED - Game may be made up April 28
Elkins 6
East Fairmont 6
SUSPENDED - Game will resume Wednesday in the 6th inning
Robert C. Byrd 9
North Marion 3
SUSPENDED - Game will resume Friday at 11 a.m. in the 6th inning
Fairmont Sr. 4
Lincoln 1
FINAL
Bridgeport 15
Philip Barbour 4
F/6
Buckhannon-Upshur 10
Beekmantown (NY) 9
FINAL (Mingo Bay Classic)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Gilmer Co. 0
Bridgeport 8
F/5
Liberty 0
Bridgeport 10
F/4
Fairmont Sr. 6
Lincoln 7
FINAL
DIVISION II BASEBALL
Alderson Broaddus 10
Fairmont State 6
F/7 (Game called early due to weather)
Ohio Valley 5
West Virginia Wesleyan 3
F/11
Malone 8
Salem 5
FINAL (Game 1)
Malone 11
Salem 6
FINAL (Game 2)
Winston Salem 12
Glenville State 1
FINAL
DIVISION II SOFTBALL
Glenville State 4
Ohio Valley 7
FINAL
Cedarville 11
Alderson Broaddus 1
F/6 (Game 1)
Cedarville 5
Alderson Broaddus 2
FINAL
