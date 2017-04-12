12 Sports Scores: April 11, 2017 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

12 Sports Scores: April 11, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Braxton Co. 1
Notre Dame 0
SUSPENDED - Game may be made up April 28

Elkins 6
East Fairmont 6
SUSPENDED - Game will resume Wednesday in the 6th inning

Robert C. Byrd 9 
North Marion 3
SUSPENDED - Game will resume Friday at 11 a.m. in the 6th inning

Fairmont Sr. 4
Lincoln 1
FINAL

Bridgeport 15
Philip Barbour 4
F/6

Buckhannon-Upshur 10
Beekmantown (NY) 9
FINAL (Mingo Bay Classic)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Gilmer Co. 0
Bridgeport 8
F/5

Liberty 0
Bridgeport 10
F/4

Fairmont Sr. 6
Lincoln 7
FINAL

DIVISION II BASEBALL

Alderson Broaddus 10
Fairmont State 6
F/7 (Game called early due to weather)

Ohio Valley 5
West Virginia Wesleyan 3
F/11

Malone 8
Salem 5
FINAL (Game 1)

Malone 11
Salem 6
FINAL (Game 2)

Winston Salem 12
Glenville State 1
FINAL

DIVISION II SOFTBALL

Glenville State 4
Ohio Valley 7
FINAL

Cedarville 11
Alderson Broaddus 1
F/6 (Game 1)

Cedarville 5
Alderson Broaddus 2
FINAL

