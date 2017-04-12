12 Sports Scores: April 11, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Braxton Co. 1

Notre Dame 0

SUSPENDED - Game may be made up April 28

Elkins 6

East Fairmont 6

SUSPENDED - Game will resume Wednesday in the 6th inning



Robert C. Byrd 9

North Marion 3

SUSPENDED - Game will resume Friday at 11 a.m. in the 6th inning



Fairmont Sr. 4

Lincoln 1

FINAL



Bridgeport 15

Philip Barbour 4

F/6



Buckhannon-Upshur 10

Beekmantown (NY) 9

FINAL (Mingo Bay Classic)



HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL



Gilmer Co. 0

Bridgeport 8

F/5



Liberty 0

Bridgeport 10

F/4



Fairmont Sr. 6

Lincoln 7

FINAL



DIVISION II BASEBALL