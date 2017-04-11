Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Honors Robert C. Byrd's Legacy

Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its business after hours Tuesday evening at United Hospital Center.

A traveling exhibit on the life and career of Robert C. Byrd was on display at the after hours gathering. The exhibit is honoring the 100th anniversary of the birth of Senator Byrd. The exhibit is based on documents and photographs from Byrd’s extensive archive of 60 years of public service.

“This exhibit is traveling around the state and it will travel, on Senator Byrd’s career, its called Robert C. Byrd, Senator, Statesmen, West Virginian. And it tells the whole story from his origins as in the coal fields all the way to his many many years in the United States Senate,” said Ray Smock, Director of the Robert C. Byrd Center.

The exhibit is open to the public and will be at United Hospital Center for the entire month of April.