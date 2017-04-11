Fairmont City Council Discusses Increasing Several Fees

Fairmont City Council met Tuesday night to discuss several fees that will increase for residents.

The proposed increases will help the city fall in line with inflation and their cost going up over the years. Council said this is a minor increase and that its fees have not been increased in several years.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve increase any a lot of these fees so you know, if you look at what a loaf of bread cost 10 years ago, what it cost five years ago, and what it cost today its probably doubled and tripled in price. And our expenses here in the city they go up all the time too,” said Mayor Tom Mainella, City of Fairmont.

Below is a list of proposed fee increases with public hearing dates: