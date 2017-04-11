Top Educators Speak at WVU

Teachers teaching teachers, that's what happened Tuesday at West Virginia University as the National and West Virginia teachers of the year spoke to a group of current, former and aspiring educators.

Jahana Hayes, 2016 National Teacher of the Year, shared an inspiring message of connecting with students and advocating for the profession.

"So to be able to speak to them directly and let them know how those decisions affect a classroom teacher what they look like by the time they get to me has been a humbling experience but also an empowering experience because I speak on behalf of this profession," Hayes said.

Andrea Santos, 2016 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, spoke Hayes' praises and said West Virginia schools aren't in the worst shape.

"I can say this, that West Virginia's not in the worst place in the world. I've seen far worse systems," she said. "I think that things can be done more so in advocating for our students with technology."

Santos said the opportunity to learn and teach about Mountain State schools is an honor.

"I know that I'm probably not the most outstanding teacher of the year, there's a lot of those. I feel like I am drenched in blessings. This has been the opportunity of a lifetime."

Hayes agreed and said although spending the year traveling the country and world has been difficult, it's all worthwhile in the end.

"So you really have to put yourself on hold in order to do this but you also realize that it's so much bigger than you and it's so necessary," Hayes said. "You have to realize it's not just about teachers and classrooms it's about everyone working together on behalf of kids."

