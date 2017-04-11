Randolph County Schools Experience Financial Strain

Reduction in Force or "RIF" season is in full swing and financial strains have hit Randolph County Schools hard.

Randolph County Board of Education held a special session on Tuesday, one of three, to hear testimony from teachers who have been recommended for termination.

In order to balance the budget for the 2017-2018 year the termination of 9.5 professional positions and seven service personnel positions, transfers for 18 professional positions and 11 service positions, and termination of three extracurricular contracts are being recommended by Superintendent Pam Hewitt, saving the county $874,436.05.

“The every average citizen, whether they’re a teacher or involved in education, needs to be involved in policy and work to advocate for what best serves our students and best serves our communities,” said Elkins High School English Teacher Andrew Carroll. He sites Senate Bill 401 as one of the major issues with the riff and transfer system.

The board set a budget in May and did not receive the intended funding for the year and no contingency funding was available.

With student enrollment under 4,000 and a $2.6 million decrease in state aid, 18 positions are being considered for transfer or termination recommendation.