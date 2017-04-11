1 Person Transported to Hospital After Motorcycle Accident

One person was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening.
According Shinnston Police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pike and Charles Street in Shinnston.
The motorcyclist was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital by ambulance, police said.
There's no word on their name or condition at this time.
The Shinnston Police Department will be handling the investigation.
