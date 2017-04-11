Say-Boy Restaurant Reopens In Fairmont

A popular restaurant in Fairmont caught fire about five weeks ago, destroying the building and almost everything inside.

"We lost our beloved Say-Boy Restaurant and we brought him back," said owner Kenny Sabo.

But Say-Boy Restaurant has reopened in a new location.

Sabo put $75,000 dollars of his own money into bringing it back to life and said it was worth it.

Customers agreed that it was more than a restaurant.

"It was like part of my home because my daughter and I have been going there for years," said Joe Straight.

Sabo said he was not done, though.

"I really wasn't ready to retire and quit. I got 35 people, a lot of them have been with us a long time," he said.

After the fire, thousands of people reached out to Sabo and his family through the restaurant's Facebook page, posting their memories at Say-Boy.

"When it happened, everyone offered, 'what do you need? what do you need?'," Sabo said.

The day after the fire, Sabo and his General Manager, Ellen Gotses, were approached about relocating to the shopping center across the street, next to Big Lots.

"All the employees were actually the labor force involved here, so they weren't getting a free ride. They were painting, and cleaning and everything, but we kept all of them," Sabo said.

During the five weeks of relocating, Sabo said there was tremendous support from the community.

"It's unbelievable," he said.

Say-Boy Restaurant has been part of Sabo's family for generations.

"I've been involved with say-boys all my life. I purchased it going on 18 years ago from my uncle," Sabo said. "It's not a real fancy restaurant, but it's dependable, and it's good quality. That's one thing we'll guarantee."

That restaurant is one that people keep coming back for, Sabo said.

"I would say 75 to 100 people, this is where they have their meals every day."

Straight said the Say-Boy Restaurant employees feel like family.

"They know me by name. They've known my daughter since she was wee little," Straight said.

He added customers cannot go wrong with anything on the menu.

"Their steaks are great. Any of their lunch sandwiches. I mean I've never had a bad meal here. Never," Straight said.

For Sabo, Tuesday's grand reopening is a sign of moving forward.

"I'm excited. Very, very excited. Right now, this is home for us. Come see us! We'll take care of you," Sabo said.

Sabo said he hopes to rebuild one day, but for now, Say-Boy Restaurant is located in the shopping center on Country Club Road, next to Big Lots. It is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.