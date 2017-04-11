Harrison County Sheriff's Department Looks to Hire New Deputies

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said they are excited about the recent response to open positions they've received. There are two deputy positions open, and there have been more than 80 applicants so far.

"Right now we have two vacancies for deputy sheriff here in the sheriff's office, and the list that was previously constructed has expired, so therefore, its about every three years depending on how many deputies that are hired off of the list that we test," said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.

The next person to pick up a packet with be number 86. Matheny said the rules for the test are set by state code and are the same guidelines that municipal officers follow.

"It's just not like the old days where you hire your neighbor or your friends friend," Matheny said. "It's a competitive position."

Incentives, such as a $5,000 bonus for already certified applicants, a salary of around $45,000, and a complete benefits package, are reasons Matheny said people from all career paths are applying.

"I’m kind of somebody that is part of what they call a ‘new breed'," said Harrison County sheriff's deputy Eric Shaffer. "It's people that come from different backgrounds that aren’t necessarily starting in criminal justice or in law enforcement right off the bat. I got a degree in marketing and tried my hand at that."

Shaffer said his career is both challenging and rewarding but that he has never regretted it.

Application packets can be picked up from the Harrison County Courthouse until midnight on April 14.