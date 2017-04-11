Congressman McKinley Hosts Round Table With Fairmont Veterans

Congressman David McKinley spent time in Fairmont on Tuesday afternoon discussing veterans' issues.

At a round table at VFW Post 629, veterans voiced concerns over education benefits, access to VA healthcare and more.

The Congressman addressed topics from past discussions, including the progress of putting a designated area on local college campuses that is just for veterans to study or spend time.

After hearing issues over VA healthcare claims, Congressman McKinley also spoke of his efforts to find ways that allow veterans to seek care at any facility, not just a VA hospital or clinic.

“I know most of them want to go to the VA and I’m very supportive of that,” Congressman McKinley said. “We think the most important thing is that the veteran is taken care of.”

He also expressed his desire to remove the 30/40 regulation that allows veterans who can’t receive an appointment within 30 day or who do not live within 40 miles of a VA hospital to receive treatment elsewhere.

“There are gimics in the system that they say well you’re within 40 miles of a clinic therefore you don’t have a choice. That’s not what it was intended to do,” Congressman McKinley said.

Several of the veterans in attendance also spoke on behalf of others in the community that struggle with PTSD. They re-visited the idea from a past discussion of creating a 3-digit number for veterans who are in distress to call, an idea that Congressman McKinley said he would try to see through after it wasn’t put into effect by the last administration.

This number, when dialed, would alert authorities and medical personnel that they were responding to a veteran that could be dealing with the effects of PTSD.

“We’ve got to remember our veterans are the ones that put themselves in harms way,” Congressman McKinley said. “We need to do a better job taking care of them and so we’re looking at finding ways to get them to their healthcare as quickly as possible and one of the most important things is PTSD.”

Congressman McKinley also held meetings in the Fairmont area earlier in the day discussing the impact of healthcare and regulatory reform for the gas industry.

“Obamacare, as much as it was well intended, it’s failing the American public,” he explained. “I know it’s helping some people. I understand that. When one family that I talked to tells me they have a $12,000 deductible, that’s not insurance.”

The Congressman also committed to holding as many meetings with area residents as possible when not in session. He added that he held 305 meetings similar to the ones on Tuesday last year.