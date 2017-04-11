Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Hosts Annual Egg Hunt

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation hosted its annual egg hunt Tuesday afternoon.

Kids ranging from two-years-old and up came with baskets in hand as they waited to grab eggs on the soccer fields at the rec complex.

The kids were off to the races in search of golden eggs and candy filled eggs, grabbing as many as their little hands could hold.



Joe Shuttleworth said,"I Think its a great community event. We gear this toward pre-schoolers. We do so much in the parks department for the school age children for soccer and baseball facilities and the programs that we run and it's just nice to have an event like this that is just geared towards the little guys.



An ice cream truck was close by to serve up popsicles and ice cream after the egg hunt.