Fairmont Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Meth in Monongalia County

A Fairmont man was arrested in Monongalia County Tuesday after deputies said they found drugs on him packaged for sale.

Richard Bracken, 25, was allegedly in the area of Bertha Hill Road when deputies found 4.9 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

U.S. Marshals on scene told the arresting deputy that they had warrants for Bracken's arrest out of Taylor County.

Bracken is charged in Monongalia County with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

