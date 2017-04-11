"Get a Life" Challenges Randolph County Middle School Students

Tuesday and Wednesday, students at Elkins Middle School learned how to “Get a Life.”

Students received a crash course on how to afford the life they have and what additional steps were needed to afford the life they want.

“We expect the first round when they have a High School Diploma that they will overspend and go in the hole, which they do. So, then they go to what’s call the “Go Center,” and they pick a different life with more education," said Coordinator Pat Ramsburg.

Salary averages were made to challenge students to be creative with their budgets. Life situations like marriage, children, medical emergencies, and financial restrictions were all placed on students to sort out.

Students ranging from sixth-eighth grade learned how much their basic life necessities are worth. Students paid for gas, groceries, shopping, housing, transportation, and insurance, both medical and vehicular.

With programs like “Get a Life,” students are introduced to money managing life situations.