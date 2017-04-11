Randolph County Sheriff Reflect on Child Abuse Issues

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department looks back and reflects on recent cases and child abuse situations.

Drug-related instances of child abuse have been on the upswing within the county.

“When people are impaired it affects their overall judgment. So, we have children that are left unsupervised; we have children that in the presence of drug paraphernalia or controlled substances,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Sharp. “Overall, I believe that poses a hazard to their health and their safety due to either what they are exposed to or just a general lack of supervision."

The sheriff’s department works tightly with the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center, Women’s Aid in Crisis, the Family Resource Network, and many others to help children and youth who are victims of abuse.