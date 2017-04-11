Test It Tuesday: Hurricane Spin Scrubber

12 News anchor and reporter, Lauren Talotta, shares her thoughts on the Hurricane Spin Scrubber:

We have received plenty of requests for the Hurricane Spin Scrubber, which claims to make cleaning the shower less of a chore and more fun! But with similar products on the market, would it blow its competition out of the water?

Right off the bat, the first thing I liked about this product was no batteries! There's an entire charging system that comes with the Hurricane Spin Brush, and that way, you can get the full power from just charging it.

It came with an extension piece, but we did not use it at first. The first step is to connect the main handle to the scrubber head until you hear a click.

Next, we selected the brush. It came with the dome brush head, the flat brush, and the corner brush.

Then it was time for the magic to happen! The soap scum came right off! The drain looks awesome, and the tub was a pristine white.

I got my cleaning clothes all dirty, but the tub was clean! The extension piece was very helpful, especially for older people or anyone who has a bad back. The one thing I was not a fan of? On one of the brushes, the bristles were already fraying. This is obviously the first time I used this product, so I'm not sure how long it will hold up for long-term use, but for short-term cleaning, I would definitely recommend this product.

The Hurricane Spin Scrubber costs $39.99.