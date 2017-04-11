Morgantown Early Voting Begins April 12

Early voting for Morgantown’s City Council Elections begins on Wednesday, April 12.

Voting will be open until April 22 at City Hall and the Northside Fire Station Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays April 15 and 22.

The Northside Fire Station is located at 1000 Van Voorhis Road.

The City Clerk is still accepting applications for absentee voting by by phone or by mail until Wednesday, April 19.

Election day is Tuesday, April 25.

More information on the City Council elections can be found at morgantownwv.gov.