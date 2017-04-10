White Hall Debates Sales Tax

White Hall is home to under 1,000 people but the town is struggling to make ends meet.

Monday night the city council met to discuss a wide array of topics including a potential half percent sales tax.

Residents in attendance spoke both for and against the tax, similar to the actual council which also carries varying opinions.

"If you spend 5,000 in White Hall you're only going to spend 25 dollars. If you spend that much in a year. So it's a very minimal tax," Guy Ward, White Hall mayor, said.

Other council members said that small increase could make a big impact on some White Hall residents.

"Thirty dollars for a year may not seem much to somebody but to some people it is a lot. I can afford the 30 dollars but I'm not here to represent just me, I'm here to represent the community," Councilwoman Zella Keener said.

She also said the city should take a good look at its budget and make cuts to unnecessary expenses. However she does not want to get rid of the police department.

"I have no problem with them and they're very good. But I'm just saying how big does our police department need to be with 700 residents."

Mayor Ward disagreed.

"We don't want to cut back anymore because we're at bare minimum now. Our police department is not 24/7 they're almost there but not quite so with the additional revenue we'll be able to extend their hours," Ward said.

The council did however recently cut two part time officers from the department.

Some of the tax money would also be used to construct a building for officers, that building was also a contested issue during the meeting.

The council will hold its third and final reading of the sales tax ordinance at its next meeting.